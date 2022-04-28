NEW YORK — Moses Lake police officer Nick Stewart and retired K9 Chief are among eight K9 teams set to be honored at the “K-9 Hero Awards” next month.
The special presentation will honor the country’s top performing police and military K9 teams. The awards will air on GAC Family on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. ET.
The presentation was created in partnership with Project K-9 Hero, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing assistance for police and military K9s.
Stewart and Chief are being presented with the Patrol Apprehension Award during the ceremony.
"‘K-9 Hero Awards’ showcases the incredible achievements and devoted services of police K-9s, military working dogs, fire department K-9s and search and rescue K-9s at the local, state and federal level,” organizers stated.
K9 Chief was medically retired in 2020 after being shot by a fleeing suspect. The injury left shrapnel next to his jaw and his eye had to be removed. Following retirement, Chief was accepted into Project K-9 Hero’s program that continues to pay for medical costs and food.