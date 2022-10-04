MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are partnering with area faith-based organizations for a community building Faith & Blue Weekend event on Saturday.
The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCosh Park, located at 401 W. Fourth Ave. in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police will be hosting a barbecue starting at 11 a.m. Both police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Grant County Sheriff Ryan Rectanwald will be then be speaking, followed by pastors from eight different faith-based organizations in the community.
National Faith & Blue Weekend is an initiative that “builds bridges and breaks down biases” through activities and outreach among law enforcement and their communities,” organizers stated. The initiative is part of the Atlanta-based MovementForward, Inc.’s One Congregation One Precinct initiative.
“National Faith & Blue Weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive,” organizers stated.
Moses Lake’s event is one of hundreds being held across the country.
For more information, visit www.faithandblue.org.