OLYMPIA - A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in the Washington state Senate for a bill that would make changes to last year’s police reform laws.
The Senate Law and Justice Committee is holding a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday for Senate Bill 5919, a bill Moses Lake police say would bring “a balanced approach to last year’s police reform bills.”
“If this bill is successful, our officers will be able to go back to policing as it was prior to last year’s legislation, while at the same time making sure that officers are responsible and accountable for their actions,” Moses Lake police stated.
Under the bill, law enforcement would be able to pursue vehicles where there is reasonable suspicion that a crime had occurred. Police reform laws passed the Legislature last year prohibits officers from engaging in a pursuit unless there is probable cause the person committed a violent offense or sex offense. The bill would also reinstate officers’ ability to pursue vehicles when “public safety risks for failing to apprehend or identify the person are considered to be greater than the safety risks of the vehicular pursuit,” the bill states.
The bill would also allow officers to prevent a person from fleeing arrest, carry out a warrant to take a person into custody and “ensure the safety of a peace officer or others when encountering a person reasonably suspected of possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons.”
“We need everyone, including citizens, business owners, and local politicians to comment in support of SB 5919 prior to the hearing on Tuesday,” Moses Lake police added.
Public comments for SB 5919 can be submitted here: https://bit.ly/3g86r1v