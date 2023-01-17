MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area.
Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
After placing the tracker on the SUV, the vehicle was tracked heading west on I-90, arriving in Kent on Friday, making numerous stops and then returning east on I-90. A detective drove to the Cle Elum area to intercept the vehicle and identify the occupants.
The suspects’ vehicle stopped at a gas station in Thorp and police say Duville and Ruiz exited the vehicle.
The two suspects also made stops at a gas station in Ellensburg and the rest area on Ryegrass, according to court records.
Police caught up to the suspects’ vehicle as it entered Grant County and a traffic stop was made Saturday morning and both suspects were taken into custody.
Detectives reportedly found about 3,000 fentanyl pills, a half-pound of methamphetamine and a quarter-pound of fentanyl powder in the SUV.
Duville has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Ruiz has not yet been charged.