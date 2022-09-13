MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle.
Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
During the confrontation, police say Walters pulled out a gun, found to be stolen, leading to a physical fight. Walters allegedly shot the victim in the abdomen during the fight, then stolen the victim’s backpack and ran into the brush.
Walters was taken into custody following a search that included the use of K9 Jester.
Walters was booked into jail for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, a restraining order violation, possession of a stolen firearm and an outstanding felony warrant.
Witnesses were able to help the victim to a parking lot to get medical attention. The stolen bike was also retrieved and turned over to the police and returned to the owner. The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.