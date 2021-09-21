MOSES LAKE - A man accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old previously worked with the victim, according to a Moses Lake police report.
Juan A. Flores, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree murder. An arraignment hearing has been set for Oct. 4. Judge David Estudillo set Flores' bail at $150,000.
Moses Lake police responded the afternoon of Sept. 11 to West Marina Drive after reports a man had been shot. Officers arrived to find Radel Llamas on the front porch of Coffin City Tattoos with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Llamas was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he later died, according to police.
Llamas had reportedly driven his SUV to the tattoo shop after being shot nearby. Several bullet holes were found in Llamas’ SUV. Police also located a pistol lying under a bench at the business. Llamas’ friend told police Llamas had pulled the pistol from his waistband.
Officers located 10 spent 9mm shell casings at the shooting scene.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video from several nearby businesses which reportedly show Flores, driving a dark blue Volkswagen, following Llamas’ SUV. Several gunshots were heard in one video before Llamas and Flores speed off, according to Moses Lake police. Police say video shows Flores eventually head down Stratford Road.
Police were able to get the license plate number of the vehicle Flores was driving. As officers were obtaining more surveillance video from a Stratford Road business, the Volkswagen was located in the parking lot. The car was registered to Flores’ daughter, who was contacted at the business and told police her parents had been using her car as theirs was in the shop.
Flores’ wife was interviewed by investigators and reportedly told officers her husband was using the Volkswagen during the time frame the shooting occurred, according to police. She told police she was aware Llamas had been killed after reading it online and knew Flores and Llamas had worked together.
Flores was taken into custody Friday morning when he arrived at work. Flores reportedly told police he was driving the Volkswagen the day of the shooting and had met with Llamas. He also said he “had heard (Llamas) got shot,” according to police. Police say Flores admitted to meeting with Llamas on West Marina Drive.
Flores declined to further speak with investigators and asked for an attorney after officers told him they had surveillance video of the shooting scene, according to police.
Officers were granted permission by Flores’ wife to search their home. Police say they recovered two firearms, including a 9mm pistol. Police also say Flores was a suspect in the theft of a 9mm pistol earlier this year.