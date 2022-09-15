MOSES LAKE — A wanted man that was the subject of an extensive search on Tuesday afternoon in Moses Lake was taken into custody on Wednesday in the restroom at the transit center.
Officers had gone to contact 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar on Tuesday afternoon for outstanding felony warrants on charges of unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment with threats to kill. Police say the man has been living in a camper parked along Division Street.
Valencia Aguilar reportedly fled when officers tried to make contact. Police say he was last seen in the swamp behind McCosh Park.
Additional officers, along with Grant County deputies, a K9 unit and drone teams, responded and were unable to locate Valencia Aguilar. Officers contacted residents in the area to have them keep an eye out for the suspect.
On Wednesday, police received information Valencia Aguilar was near the Grant Transit Authority building at Fourth Avenue and Division Street. Police located the suspect in the restroom and he was taken into custody and booked into jail on his outstanding warrants.