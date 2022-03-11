MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are working on obtaining more extensive GPS data from the cellphone and vehicle of the suspect in the disappearance of Yanira Cedillos.
Juan Gastelum, charged with second-degree murder and second-degree rape, was interviewed three times by law enforcement after Cedillos’ family reported her missing the morning of March 4. The interviews included two with Moses Lake detectives and one with Hermiston police. Investigators say Gastelum told three versions of what happened the night Cedillos disappeared, and all three were inconsistent with evidence obtained by police.
Cedillos was out with friends the night of March 3 at Papa’s Casino and Gastelum, her ex-boyfriend, told police he drove up to Moses Lake from Hermiston to surprise her.
Gastelum had reportedly contacted Cedillos dozens of times throughout the night.
Police say while Cedillos was at Papa’s, her and her friends were in the parking lot and there was an argument. Cedillos left on foot, walking south on Stratford Road. A short time later, she called a friend and asked for a ride. Police say when the friend arrived to pick her up, Cedillos couldn’t be found.
The friend then called Cedillos and reportedly heard a man yelling in the background before the phone disconnected. Police say shortly after, Cedillos called back and assured the friend she was OK.
“This was the last anyone had heard from Yanira,” police stated.
Police say evidence shows Gastelum and Cedillos were at her Heron Creek apartment after she left Papa’s Casino. Gastelum left the apartment early the next morning but Cedillos was no longer there, according to police.
According to court records unsealed on Friday, after Cedillos was reported missing, Gastelum called emergency dispatch the night of March 4, wanting to talk with officers. Hermiston police contacted him at his home and he reportedly admitted to being in Moses Lake, seeing Cedillos and driving her to her apartment and dropping her off. Gastelum allowed police to search his vehicle and residence and Cedillos was not found.
Gastelum was contacted by Moses Lake detectives by phone and he claimed to have driven Cedillos home and spending about an hour or an hour and a half at her apartment.
The next day, detectives contacted Gastelum in person in Hermison. Police say he allowed detectives to search and extract data from his home. Police say Gastelum’s timeline of the events of the night Cedillos went missing changed, and he said he didn’t leave her apartment until about 5 a.m. The two had arrived just after midnight, according to police. Gastelum also reportedly admitted to having sex with Cedillos.
“Det. Ramirez told Juan he believed the truth happened a little different from what Juan had told us,” investigators wrote. “Det. Ramirez told Juan he believed Yanira was trying to make Juan jealous, but Juan was also trying to make Yanira jealous as well. Juan wanted to disrupt her outing with friends and the males they were out with. Juan agreed with Det. Ramirez about wanting to interrupt their outing, and especially with other guys around.”
Gastelum also gave detectives consent to search his vehicle during the interview, which is when the blood stain and hair were found.
Data from Gastelum’s phone reportedly shows his timeline provided to police was “only accurate until Juan met up with Yanira behind Petco,” investigators wrote.
The cellphone data from his phone reportedly shows Gastelum was at Cedillos apartment until 5:49 a.m. on March 4. His phone, along with Cedillos’ cellphone, are then tracked going south on South Division Street to Potato Hill Road, onto Sand Dunes Road and near the sand dunes parking lot, according to investigators. At 6:42 a.m., the two phones are back at the Heron Creek apartments. The phone locations at 6:50 show Gastelum traveling on South Division, east on Yonezawa Boulevard then onto interstate 90 westbound. Investigators say the phone location shows Gastelum turn around at Dodson Road then go to the area of Blue Heron Park. He’s then seen on surveillance video at the nearby Chevron gas station before getting back into I-90, into state Route 17. His cellphone later pings at a cellphone tower in Weston, Ore. just before 11:20 a.m.
An agent with the FBI who assisted in obtaining the cellphone data told investigators the area of the sand dunes and Blue Heron Park are where both Gastelum’s and Cedillos’ phones “intersected,” and had likely been contenting to the same cell tower. Police search both the sand dunes area and Blue Heron Park extensively but did not locate Cedillos.
The cellphone data also reportedly shows 82 blocked calls from Gastelum to Cedillos’ phone the night of March 3, along with nine blocked calls the next day, according to investigators.
Police say they found a large kitchen knife and a large hunting knife, along with an empty Pine Sol bottle and a spray bottle that appeared to contain a cleaning solution, in the garbage at the Chevron gas station, reportedly discarded by Gastelum the morning of March 4.
The two knives recovered by police were later laid out with other uncontaminated knives and a cadaver dog, trained to only hit on human blood, alerted to the hunting knife, according to police. Investigators do not believe the knife was used at Cedillos apartment as cadaver dogs did not alert to any human blood in her residence. Investigators believe the knife was used at some point after Cedillos was moved from the apartment. Police say evidence, including photographs on Gastelum’s phone, show he raped her inside her apartment and moved her body to an unknown location post-mortem.
An arrest warrant was issued for Gastelum on Wednesday morning, and he was taken into custody at his home in Hermiston Wednesday evening. He remains held in Umatilla County Jail, pending extradition.
Detectives served a search warrant on the suspect's car on Friday.