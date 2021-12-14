MOSES LAKE - Several Moses Lake police officers looked a bit scruffy last month, all for a good cause.
For the fourth year in a row, the department participated in “No Shave November,” going the entire month without shaving their face. Each participating officer also had to donate $100.
This year, the department raised $1,400, which was donated to the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation. A check was presented to the foundation on Tuesday.
The foundation is a local nonprofit that provides support, services, encouragement and information for patients and families battling cancer.
Moses Lake police have now donated several thousand dollars to the cancer foundation over the past four years.
The Ephrata Police Department also participated this year and raised $650 for the cancer foundation.
“No Shave November” is a month-long campaign to promote conversations and cancer awareness.