MOSES LAKE - With the state Legislature approving a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots and team names, Moses Lake School district Superintendent Josh Meek is meeting with the Colville Tribe next week to discuss school names.
Once the measure is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the ban would take effect Jan. 1. School districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The Moses Lake High School Chiefs, Chief Moses Middle School Braves and Frontier Middle School Warriors would likely all be affected by the bill. But the ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.
Superintendent Meek says the district recognizes there will likely need to be some changes made, whether in the school imagery or a complete name change. And it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in the 1990s, the district worked with the Colville Tribe. Out of that partnership came the removal of the Chieftain head logo for Moses Lake High School.
Meek said next week’s meeting with the tribe is to, first and foremost, re-establish the partnership and relationship with the Colville Tribe.
“If Chiefs have to go, we’ll figure that out,” Meek said. Many parts of our school identity is connected to our use of the Chiefs, Warriors, and Braves. But we believe before we jump that far we have a better path to take."
He added the Colville Tribe has been “incredible partners” for not only the school district, but the community and city named after Chief Moses.