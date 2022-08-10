Firefighters from across the state now have a 6,400-acre fire on their hands as of Wednesday night in Douglas County. The blaze is situated about 12 miles southeast of Waterville.
Known as the ‘Mohr Fire,’ winds blew the blaze onto itself during the day causing more interior spots to burn.
Fire Information Officer Ben Shearer says the most active portion of the blaze remains near the Douglas Creek drainage area. Dozens of homes remain under a level 2 evacuation.
So far, there have been no reports of any structures lost. Depending on how volatile the weather is, crews hope to have the fire contained within the next couple of days.
