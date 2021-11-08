KITTITAS COUNTY - Monday marks six days since the disappearance of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost while on a hunting trip in Kittitas County.
Since Schreckengost’s pickup truck was found last Wednesday parked along a forest service road in the Cliffdell area, hundreds of search and rescue volunteers, along with Seattle Fire Department and other fire personnel have searched extensively for Schreckengost, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office.
About 60 searchers are out Monday before the potential for significant snowfall in the area. Searchers are using K9s, drones and helicopters in the search.
The sheriff’s office continues to pursue all tips from people who believe they may have seen or heard something about Schreckengost’s location. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534.
Schreckengost had texted his family he would be elk hunting and left his rented cabin on Tuesday. The family did not receive any notification of his return Tuesday night. His pickup truck was located on Wednesday and his family reported him missing.