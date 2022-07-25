EPHRATA — A pole fire Monday morning caused a large power outage south of Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 responded about 8:25 a.m. to the 9000 block of Dodson Road for a reported pole fire that had spread to vegetation below.
Fire crews and Grant PUD arrived and confirmed the power line was not energized. The fire was quickly extinguished as firefighters say access roads and a farmer’s field prevented the brush fire from spreading.
By about 9:15 a.m., power was restored to all but eight customers.
Grant PUD says a bird nest on the pole caught fire, spreading to the pole and vegetation.