ELLENSBURG - The first known case of monkeypox has been detected in Kittitas County. Officials with the Kittitas County Health District confirmed the presence of the virus on Wednesday.
Health officials say the patient is male. As far as his condition is concerned, the health district says the infected person is in good health and is currently in quarantine. Health district staff are working closely with the patient to identify anyone who may have been exposed through close contact and KCPHD will work directly with those individuals.
MPV is rarely fatal (CDC). Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts. The virus is spread person-to-person from the following:
- direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
- respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
- touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
- pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta
According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), as of August 31, 2022, 450 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is the family of viruses that include MPV.