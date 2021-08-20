FILE - In this April 1, 2021 file photo, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Drew Garton at a Walgreen's pharmacy in Helena, Mont. While large companies across the U.S. have announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for their employees to return to work in-person, there is one state where such requirements are banned: Montana. Under a new law passed by the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature earlier this year, requiring vaccines as a condition for employment is deemed “discrimination” and a violation of the state’s human rights laws.(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)