MOSES LAKE - A five-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of an alleged Moses Lake drug trafficker.
Grant County’s interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team since February has been investigating a “poly-drug cell” involved in distribution large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators were able to identify a local distributed in the drug trafficking organization, leading to multiple controlled drug buys from 34-year-old Veronica Arredondo. Each drug buy was reportedly within 1,000 feet of a school.
At least 20 search warrants were served during the course of the investigation. In June, investigators seized about 22 pounds of meth, about an ounce of heroin, more than $16,000 and two firearms, one of which was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Drug-related charges against Arredondo are pending.
“This operation was possible due to the cooperation between INET and investigators and analysts with Northwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Western States Information Network,” the sheriff’s office stated.