If it wasn’t for a Washington State Department of Transportation worker who spotted her vehicle, it would have likely only been a matter of time before a Spokane woman would have succumbed to the cold weather after becoming trapped in her rolled vehicle near Blewett Pass this week.
68-year-old Lynnell McFarland is reported alive and is expected to recover, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Four days after rolling her vehicle, a DOT worker spotted the vehicle on Monday night; it had slid and rolled around 100 feet from the roadway and was 30-40 down a ravine over a creek.
A Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy rappelled down the ravine to contact her and found her conscious and responsive.
A technical rescue team from Chelan County responded to extract her from the vehicle and built a rope pulley system to transport her onto higher ground where an ambulance was waiting for her.
McFarland did sustain injuries and was hypothermic when she was found.
McFarland had been trapped in a twisted pile of wrecked for four days.