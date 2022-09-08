KENNEWICK - The Yakima Catholic Diocese emailed more information to iFIBER ONE News about the nature of the relationship between a jailed priest accused of rape and his alleged victim.
49-year-old Reverend Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
The incident that lead to his arrest occurred August 19-20 at Vazquez’s home in Kennewick. According to additional information released by the diocese, Vazquez and the woman who is in her 30’s, developed a friendship over the course of the past few years, including lunches and dinners together. Up until the night of August 19, Vazquez had never made any romantic advancements towards the woman, according to testimony given by the victim.
“She said she viewed him as a friend in whom she could confide in,” the diocese wrote in a statement.
Further intel provided by the Catholic Church revealed that the rape occurred after dinner at Vazquez’s home on August 19. Vazquez had invited the woman to dinner. The victim said she left the home on her own accord after waking up the morning of August 20.
Yakima Diocese Chancellor Robert Siler says Vazquez Tellez has no history of predatory behavior. He resigned as the priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church in April 2020 to study Biblical languages when the height of COVID restrictions took effect and had been serving at Pasco’s St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Vazquez Tellez remains in Benton County Jail as he awaits formal charges.
Vazquez Tellez spent seven years as the priest at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Ellensburg until 2016.