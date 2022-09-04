MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake.
Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Duong tried to change lanes to avoid being hit by Lamotte, but was unable to avert the collision. Seconds after the moment of impact, Lamotte's truck rotated and came to rest in the median. The semi driven by Duong rolled, striking an SUV traveling in front of it. The semi went over the shoulder and into the eastbound ditch where it ignited into flames.
The occupants of SUV were unhurt; the driver of that vehicle was Deborah Patton of Post Falls and her passenger was Paula Pagel of Spokane Valley.
Duong and Lamotte died at the scene.
As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the scene has not been fully cleared.
It's unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash or why Lamotte was going the wrong way.