BASIN CITY - Easterday Farms is suing the former owners of an Oregon mega dairy it purchased several years ago in hopes of getting out of its ownership agreement.
According to the Tri-City Herald, the Basin City-based farm has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in the water under control at the Boardman, Oregon farm, which is east of Portland.
The newspaper reports that the Easterday family is suing the former owners claiming that its their fault that the site clean up hasn't been accomplished. Easterday Dairy is asking to be compensated millions of dollars or be released from the purchase agreement.
Oregon's Department of Agriculture has denied the Easterdays a permit to open and operate the farm. Nitrate levels are high at the farm, despite the absence of cattle. Cody Easterday's son, Cole, was supposed to reopen the Oregon dairy facility.
Nitrate contamination in ground water has been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and birth defects.
The plaintiffs in the case, Fall Line Capital and Canyon Farm have yet to file responses to the lawsuit.
In addition to the lawsuit, Cody Easterday is liquidating many of Easterday Farms' assets to payback those affected by the $200 million-plus ghost cattle scheme. Cody Easterday's sentencing for one count of wire fraud has been pushed back to September.