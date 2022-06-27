VANTAGE — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed one westbound lane of Interstate 90 over the Vantage Bridge after more holes were found on the bridge deck.
A hole was found on the bridge deck on Monday morning, according to WSDOT. Further inspection of the bridge led to crews finding several locations in the westbound lanes that need repairs.
The westbound lane closure will remain in place until Wednesday to allow for repairs and to let the concrete cure. Drivers can expect delays during the lane closure.
Over the past two years, emergency repairs to the bridge have led to multiple travel delays and a total of more than 80 days of lane closures.
A project to replace the Vantage Bridge deck is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, with work projected to be completed in the fall of 2025.