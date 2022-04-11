ROYAL CITY - A Royal City family continues to unearth the skeletal remains of a mammoth that was initially discovered on their property north of the farming town in 2015.
The Tonnemakers have a 126-acre farm where a variety of 600 different vegetables and fruits are grown; the multi-generation farming family took root in Royal City in 1962.
However, in 2015, Kole Tonnemaker harvested something other than an agricultural yield. Tonnemaker says he found a Columbian Mammoth skull, tailbone and other miscellaneous skeletal pieces.
Most recently, a bone that was believed to be a mammoth vertebra was pulled near the dig pit where the remains were originally found. The last bone was found in the spring of 2021.
Columbian Mammoths differ from Woolly Mammoths because they are less hairy and are larger. In fact, Columbian Mammoths were 1.5 to 2 times larger than Woolly Mammoths, according to researchers.
The Tonnemakers say the most recent bone is being examined and preserved by McBones Research Center Foundation in Kennewick. The foundation was established in 2008 after the remains of a mammoth were uncovered in the Coyote Canyon in Kennewick in November 1999.
Since his discovery in 2015, Kole says additional mammoth bones have been uncovered by his family, the University of Washington, University of Utah and McBones. McBones has managed to preserve and return most of the mammoth bones at the site to the Tonnemakers.
Based on information presented in multiple scientific papers and research by multiple organizations, Kole says the mammoth found on his property is believed to be that of a middle-aged female who was killed during the Great Missoula Flood between 16,000 and 15,000 years ago.
Kole says the dig pit remains open and he believes there are more bones down there. However, Kole says the mammoth bones aren’t worth much from a monetary standpoint.