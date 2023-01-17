MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake and Davis high schools are apparently bitter rivals on the hardwood, which is why police and school administrators will be boosting their own presence at this Friday's games in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what allegedly happened with another rival, Eisenhower, on Jan. 6.
The Moses Lake School District is investigating allegations of Moses Lake students and fans being excessively aggressive towards Eisenhower boys basketball players in Moses Lake with some making racially-suggestive remarks, gestures and/or sounds.
Moses Lake Police Chief and Moses Lake School District Chairman Kevin Fuhr says the district is already preparing for Friday's games between Moses Lake and Davis high schools' boys and girls basketball teams.
Fuhr told iFIBER ONE News that much of the Moses Lake staff did not recall hearing or observing aggressive behavior from fans during the Eisenhower/Moses Lake basketball bout.
The investigation into what occurred on January 6 continues.