ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday.
The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
Additional resources also arrived on Saturday to help with mop-up operations.
Firefighters are working Sunday to secure the fire line in the Mud Flat area and constructing additional fire control lines on the northwestern perimeter.
Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in both Yakima and Kittitas counties.
Incident command has confirmed that two primary residences, a cabin and 11 outbuildings were destroyed as the fire spread quickly on Aug. 3.