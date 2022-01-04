MOSES LAKE - Much of north-central Washington will see another round of snow this week, with several inches possible Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Most of Grant County could see 2 to 4 inches of new snow Wednesday night, with ice accumulations possible, according to the National Weather Service. Light snow is also expected during the day on Wednesday and Thursday.
In the Wenatchee Valley, 5 to 9 inches of snow is forecast for Wednesday night, with another 3 to 5 inches possible on Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to remain below or near freezing for the remainder of the week.
Wednesday night’s snowstorm is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute.