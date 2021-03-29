OLYMPIA - The state has surpassed two major vaccine milestones as more than 1 million people in Washington are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
The state Department of Health reported nearly 15 percent — more than one out of every seven residents — have been fully vaccinated since vaccine rollout began in mid-December.
“These milestones showcase the hard work and commitment to vaccination happening across our state,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “Vaccination is a critical tool we need to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. This is a community effort and every single Washingtonian who receives a vaccine is helping us get closer to crossing the finish line.”
The state continues to exceed its goal of vaccinating more than 45,000 people per day.
Across north central Washington, more than 7,300 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Adams County, 66,000 in Chelan County, 4,000 in Douglas County, more than 27,500 in Grant County and more than 21,000 in Okanogan County, according to the state Department of Health.