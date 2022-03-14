MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting where more than 20 shots were fired.
Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to West Marina Drive. Police say a group was leaving the tattoo shop and got into a vehicle. As they were leaving, three to four occupants in a light brown or gold passenger car parked nearby opened fire, according to police.
One person in the other vehicle was also armed and returned fire. Police recovered more than 20 casings.
No injuries were reported.
The group that left the tattoo shop are cooperating with police.
No suspects are in custody. Police say the light brown or gold car will have a number of bullet holes.
Police say the shooting is gang-related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.