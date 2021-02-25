MOSES LAKE - More than three pounds of methamphetamine and four firearms were seized after Moses Lake police responded to a 911 call claiming a sexual assault.
Police responded Tuesday night to a residence in the 800 block of Winona Street after tracing the 911 call to the home.
“In the course of the investigation, officers discovered evidence of illegal drugs on the premises and applied for a search warrant,” Moses Lake police stated.
Police reportedly found more than three pounds of meth, packaged for sale, along with small amounts of cocaine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms and prescription pills. Four pistols were also recovered. All four occupants of the home are convicted felons.
Joshua Mosely, 41, was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm.