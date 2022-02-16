OLYMPIA - More than 40 school superintendents from throughout eastern Washington are calling on the state to lift the indoor mask mandate.
A letter was sent to Gov. Jay Inslee, Health Secretary Umair Shah and state Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Tuesday, calling on “immediate action.”
“It is evident that the pandemic has taken an exceptional psychological and social toll on our entire communities,” the superintendents wrote. “We are particularly concerned that the mental health of our students, their families, and our staff is such that relief from the restrictions we have strived to follow with fidelity, is needed. As other states are now lifting many pandemic restrictions, the pressure has built that we do the same.”
The superintendents are also calling on case contact tracing responsibilities to be moved to the Department of Health rather than local school districts.
The letter is signed by a number of superintendents in north central Washington school districts including Colville, Lind-Ritzville, Odessa, Republic and Riverside.
Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to discuss possible changes to the indoor mask mandate during a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.