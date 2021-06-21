MOSES LAKE - A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $100,000 for the Harvill family after Alex Harvill’s death on Thursday.
Just over $90,000 has been donated since the fundraiser was set up on Friday, with nearly 800 people making a donation including a $5,000 donation from the Ten Pin family and two anonymous $5,000 donations.
The funds will go directly to support Harvill’s family, including his wife, Jessica, and their two boys. Click on the link to donate: https://gofund.me/f753ee0b
A donation account has also been set up at GRANCO Credit Union in Ephrata. People can donate to the account in-person or by calling 509-754-5233. The Bookery in Ephrata also has a donation jar at the business on Basin Street.
Basin Street Espresso is also holding a fundraiser on Tuesday, with 10 percent of all proceeds to go to the Harvill family.
Alex Harvill, 28, died after crashing on motorbike practice jump on Thursday morning during the opening day of the Moses Lake Airshow.