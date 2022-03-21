MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting where at least 15 shots were fired at two juveniles.
Police responded about 1:45 a.m. after shots were fired on Central Drive, near the Lauzier Athletic Complex. The two male victims told police a gray vehicle drove past them then came to a stop. Police say one person in the vehicle yelled something at one of the victims before shots were fired.
No injuries were reported.
Officers recovered 15 shell casings at the scene. Police reported the casings were two different calibers.
Police are following up on leads on the vehicle and one of the likely shooters. No suspects are currently in custody.