SNOQUALMIE PASS - A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday morning for the Cascades as more than a foot of snow is expected on Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.
The winter storm warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is expected above 2,000 feet, with total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches on both Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. Weather service officials say snow fall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible on the passes. The heaviest snowfall is expected Wednesday night.
Along with snow, wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for Stevens Pass, adding to the difficult driving conditions.
Looking toward the end of the weekend, the forecast is showing another three to seven inches of new snow Friday night and up to 11 inches on Saturday.