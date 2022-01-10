BASIN CITY - The Capital Press reports that Cody Easterday, a former rancher/owner of Easterday Farms has been given another six months prior to being sentenced for conning Tyson Foods out of over $200 million in a ghost cattle scheme.
Last Thursday, Federal Judge Stanley Bastian postponed Easterday’s sentencing to June 13, allowing the former cattleman six more of freedom as Easterday continues to tend to his bankruptcy dilemma. Bastian described the situation between Easterday, his creditors and fraud victim as “a mess.”
Easterday pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 31 after bilking Tyson Foods out of $233 million. Easterday was supposed to provide Tyson cattle from his feedlot in Basin City, but over the course of several years, Easterday billed Tyson for animals that did not exist.
The Capital Press reports that the Justice Department objected to Easterday’s attorney’s motion to delay sentencing a third time, but the motion was granted but Bastian anyway. Carl Oreskovich, Easterday’s attorney argued that only Cody Easterday has the know-how to help family attorneys through the bankruptcy process.
“It’s a monumental amount of work that is necessary,” Carl Oreskovich, Easterday’s attorney explained.