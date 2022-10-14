SKYKOMISH — More fire-damaged trees at the Bolt Creek Fire fell onto US Highway 2 Thursday night. The highway remains closed with no estimated time to reopen.
WSDOT had to close the highway at about 9 p.m. Thursday due to falling trees that could not be removed until daylight.
Fire crews are assessing the situation Friday morning.
Highway 2 was also closed for most of Thursday for fire mitigation work near the road.
The Bolt Creek Fire, started Sept. 10, has burned more than 13,200 acres and is 36 percent contained. Fire crews continue to patrol and monitor containment lines on the southeast and west perimeters of the fire along Highway 2 to ensure the fire stays within the burn area.