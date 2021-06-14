The Rev. Amos C. Brown, right, and President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hug during a news conference Monday, June 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Top leaders from the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced $9.25 million in new educational and humanitarian projects as they seek to build on an alliance formed in 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)