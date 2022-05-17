WENATCHEE - Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Mike Morrison announced his intent to unseat his superior, Brian Burnett for sheriff.
41-year-old Morrison says he respects Burnett as an officer of the law, but a change at the top is warranted.
President of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Union, Morrison says the union has filed unfair labor practice complaints and grievances against the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Morrison says the Union has won three of the last four grievance/complaints against the Sheriff’s Office. Morrison says there is a cultural divide at the sheriff’s office that fosters a negative work environment. He stated that he was asked by some of his colleagues, spouses of his colleagues and members of the community to run for sheriff.
“They told me, ‘you need to run, you can bring the change that is needed to the department,’” Morrison told iFIBER ONE News.
A transfer from the Omak Police Department, Morrison has been with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office since 2014. Morrison says he’s been a deputy sheriff in the Leavenworth area, has been a school resource officer with the Cascade School District and is part of the county’s search and rescue team.
Morrison comes from a family of law enforcement with his uncle, Dan Campbell, who once served as the Thurston County Sheriff and his mother, a recently retired Tumwater police officer.
Morrison filed for Sheriff on Tuesday afternoon; incumbent Brian Burnett filed on Monday.