Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Mike Morrison is leading in the race for Chelan County Sheriff. As of Tuesday night, Morrison has nearly 9% more of ballots cast in his favor over incumbent Brian Burnett. Morrison has 54.1% of the vote while Burnett maintains 45.37% of the tally. Between the two candidates, 20,949 ballots have been accounted for so far. Only 7,540 ballots remain. The election will certify on Nov. 29, 2022. Burnett has been Sheriff of Chelan County since 2010. Morrison joined the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2014 and has been president of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Association since 2020.
Morrison leading in Chelan County Sheriff's race
- Shawn Goggins
