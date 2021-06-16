MOSES LAKE - As a steward of local communities, the Moses Lake Airshow knows that protecting its patrons from COVID-19 is paramount during the pandemic. It’s why the airshow is conducting an on-site vaccination clinic on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Done by appointment, anyone immunized against COVID-19 will be entitled to all four of the following benefits:
- $50 Visa Gift Card
- 1 Free Ticket to the Moses Lake Airshow Guinness World Record Motorcycle Jump Attempt - June 17
- 1 Large 2 Topping Pizza from Dominos
- 1 Free Admission to the M-4 Flight Simulator at our STEM Education Area
“Grant County is among the counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state. We want to do everything possible to get people in,” Moses Lake Airshow Director Terry Quick told iFIBER ONE News.
The clinic is being conducted in partnership with the National Guard. To schedule an appointment, click here.
The Moses Lake Airshow will be held at the Grant County International Airport on June 17, 18, and 19. Buy your tickets now by going to, www.moseslakeairshow.com.