MOSES LAKE - Treat the father or father-figure in your life to an action-packed, aviation-filled weekend on June 17, June 18, and/or June 19. The Moses Lake Airshow is offering discounted tickets with a Father’s Day flash sale June 12 only. Get a special 25% discount on tickets by entering the code: FATHERSLOVEAVIATION to obtain access to the show at a reduced rate.
To buy your discounted tickets online, click here.
In addition to the Father’s Day discount.
A senior and military discount of 10% is available to those who buy tickets at will call.