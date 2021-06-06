MOSES LAKE - Lingering concerns about COVID-19 is prompting one of the largest pandemic-era events to put those concerned about the virus in the ‘pilot’s seat.’
The Moses Lake Airshow’s three-day event at the Grant County International Airport is giving patrons the option to marvel at the aeronautical exhibition from the confines of their own cars.
The hybrid event allows not only in-person spectating, but drive-in watching as well. Drive-in tickets for the show are good for either June 18 and/or June 19.
A drive-in ticket allows for a car with up to five people or a van of up to 8 people.
Airshow coordinators say drive-in tickets allows for the best opportunity to get VIP tickets as you can be in the first three rows. The tickets buy you a 24’ by 24’ private space that allows unmasked groups to consume food they bring or buy from food vendors.
Buy your tickets to the airshow now by clicking here.