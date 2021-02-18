MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Airshow organizer Terry Quick announced this week that exotic planes will cut through the skies above Moses Lake this summer, whether there’s a pandemic or not.
Set to take place June 17-19, the aviation spectacle will be a drive-in event. The aeronautical occasion will feature the following:
- USAF A-10 (one jet)
- US Navy EA-18G (two jets)
- Two historic military aircraft
- USAF C-17 (one jet)
- US Army Black Daggers Parachute Team
- World Record Motorcycle Jump
Quick believes the allocated portion of tarmac for viewing would be capable of hosting 2,000 vehicles. Depending on the state of the pandemic leading up to the event, its attendance format could change.
iFIBER ONE News and iFIBER Communications will be a proud sponsor of this year’s Moses Lake Airshow.
We’ll have more details as we get closer to the event.