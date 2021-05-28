ROYAL CITY - Tom Merkle of Moses Lake and Josh Lawrence of Royal City recently acquired 480 acres of vineyard on the Wahluke Slope in Prosser.
The fruit and wine growers announced that they bought the Yakima Valley’s Desert Wind Winery in 2020 on May 12, 2021.
“We think it’s kind of a diamond in the rough so to speak,” Josh Lawrence, CEO of Lawrence Enterprises and managing partner of Gård Vintners and Lawrence Vineyards told the Washington Wine Report. “The winery has this uniqueness, with its Southwestern feel and appeal.”
Aside from the vast amount vineyard acreage, the acquisition also came with the Desert Wind’s signature southwest-style wine-making facility and tasting room. The winery also comes with an event space, a restaurant, spa, and overnight guest rooms.
In addition to Desert Wind Winery, Merkle and Lawrence purchased Connor Lee Vineyard in Othello in 2019. According to the Washington Wine Report, the pair now own over 1,100 acres of Vineyard in the Columbia Valley.
The Desert Wind Winery was founded in 2001 by the Fries family.