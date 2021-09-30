Washington D.C.-based Environmental Working Group is among the few, if not, only organization(s) providing a user-friendly map of all the reported toxic-algae blooms across America over the last 10+ years.
iFIBER ONE News reviewed the Washington state portion of the map and discovered that two bodies of water situated in Douglas and Grant counties were the most notorious pools for toxic algae blooms; those are Rufus Woods Lake in Bridgeport in Douglas County and Moses Lake in Grant County.
According to the environmental advocacy group’s algae map, Rufus Woods Lake had far more algae blooms reported than any other body of water in eastern Washington. Officials reported toxic algae blooms on the Douglas County lake in 2021, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2011. Harmful algae was reported to be in Moses Lake in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021; Moses Lake had the second-highest algae tally. Moses Lake feeds the Potholes Reservoir just to the south which documented algae incidents in 2020, 2018 and 2011.
Efforts to mitigate the reoccurrence of toxic algae on Moses Lake have included the massive removal of sediment and carp.
The EWG reportedly says the problem is getting worse as heat and drought continue to compound each year across America.
This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a news release and published a report urging that the federal agency redirect some of its focus on reducing toxic algae as the climate gets warmer. EWG says algae blooms tend to feed off the nutrients that come from farm fields along watersheds.
Experts like Wayne Carmichael, a retired professor of biological sciences who worked at Wright University, are convicted about the solution to mitigate the harmful plant matter. According to KNKX, Carmichael was a leading researcher for nearly five decades with a specialization in microbiology, botany, toxicology, and pharmacology. Carmichael believes the nutrients that cause algae blooms need to be extracted out of water bodies. He says fertilizers, chemicals, manure, and human waste needs to be reduced, and more water flow is a must.
However, Carmichael indicated that the problem likely won’t be remedied as soon as it should, as an increasing population, industry growth and intensified climate change will likely make for more blooms in the near future.
The Washington state Department of Health says contact with the poisonous vegetation can induce nerve poisoning and liver poisoning. Signs that you’ve come into contact blue-green algae include numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, dizziness, abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.
Animals will show signs of weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, convulsions and death.
Blue-green blooms often look like green paint floating on the water, but can also look bluish, brownish, or reddish green.