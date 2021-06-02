Less than a week after a harrowing encounter with a large cougar that ended up inside of a home in Ephrata, Fish and Wildlife officials are now fielding reports about a cougar roaming Mae Valley outside of Moses Lake.
“I don’t have specifics as the sightings have allegedly occurred at various times but they have been reported in the area of Malaga Drive and Jonathan Road in the Mae Valley area,” WDFW’s Mike Jewell told iFIBER ONE News.
However, Jewell says the presence of a cougar in the area is rumor at this point.
“Most of what we have heard I would consider rumor that appears to be fueled by some community Facebook postings. It’s not uncommon after an event like we had in Ephrata last week to get a flurry of reported sightings, many of which are difficult to confirm. As I mentioned, we have no reason to take action at this time as there is nothing to indicate a risk to human safety. Our hope is that if there is a cougar in the area, which is possible, it will move on to a more suitable location,” Jewell wrote in an email.
Jewell says Fish and Wildlife will continue to monitor the situation.
Residents in the area are reportedly keeping their children inside amid reports that a wild predator is roaming the area.