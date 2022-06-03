MOSES LAKE — Attorney and district court commissioner Melissa Chlarson has announced her candidacy for Grant County Superior Court Judge position No. 1.
Chlarson is seeking the position previously held by Judge David Estudillo, who was appointed to the federal bench, and currently held by Anna Gigliotti, who was appointed to the position after Estudillo’s departure. Gigliotti is also running to retain her seat in the November election.
Chlarson was born in Quincy and raised in Moses Lake. After graduating from Gonzaga University School of Law, she returned to Grant County to begin her legal career. Over the past 20 years, Chlarson has built a successful law practice, served as Grant County Superior Court commissioner for eight years and is serving as Grant County District Court commissioner.
“My skill set and well-rounded experience makes me the ideal candidate to serve on the superior court bench, and I believe it is important that the Grant County voters have the opportunity to have a say in who serves them on the court,” Chlarson stated. “I have been fortunate to raise my children in Grant County while also having a professional career, which at times can be a difficult balance. I am passionate about the law and the administration of justice and I cannot think of a better way for me to give back to my community than by serving on the Grant County Superior Court.”
Chlarson says she has the endorsement of Grant County District Court Judge Nick Wallace, Grant County Superior Court Judge John Knodell and Adams County Superior Court Judge Steven Dixon.
“Melissa Chlarson served as the Grant County Superior Court commissioner with distinction for many years,” Knodell stated. “She is imminently qualified for the bench, and her Grant County roots will serve her well.”
For more information on Chlarson’s campaign, visit www.melissachlarson.com.