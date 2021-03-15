MOSES LAKE - A large group of local families are looking at the Moses Lake Boys and Girls as a "blessing" after the McGraw Clubhouse opened its first ever remote learning center in January 2021.
Kim Pope, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia Basin, says the intrepid learning endeavor was made possible after the club applied for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) through the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
The local Boys and Girls Club was one of the few non-scholastic organizations to secure such funding. Pope says the $142,000 grant allowed the club to develop and open its remote learning center on Jan. 4, 2021.
Pope says the center is divided into areas based on grade levels where Boys and Girls Club staff can help kids connect to their zooms, stay engaged, and help catch up on assignments. Initially, the remote learning center started with 20 open learning slots for kids exclusively in the Moses Lake School District, but due to demand, it expanded to 30 open learning slots; all of which fill up quick daily.
Pope says the center helps families who have work-related conflicts or have poor internet to keep their kids learning. Pope says the club has enough funding to keep the remote learning center going through June 18.
Reservations for the learning center can be made on the Moses Lake Boys and Girls Club website. The Boys and Girls Club is only charging families the regular monthly club fee of $15 per month to use the center.
In addition, Pope says the club keeps kids occupied with activities before, between, and after classes.
