MOSES LAKE — Ballots have been mailed out for the primary election and voters can hear from several candidates at a candidate forum in Moses Lake on July 19.
The forum, hosted by the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce, is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Moses Lake City Council chambers, located at 401 S. Balsam St. The event is open to the public.
All candidates in local contested races in the primary election have been invited including:
- Grant County sheriff candidates Joey Kriete, James Baker and Joe Harris
- Grant County clerk candidates Kimberly A. Allen, Ulises Infante and Marla D. Roduner
- Grant County commissioner District 3 candidates Cindy Carter, Jeff Foster and Dan DeLano
Prepared questions by forum sponsors will be asked of all candidates. If time permits, audience questions will be allowed.
Ballots for the primary election are due Aug. 2.