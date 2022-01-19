MOSES LAKE - The coronavirus pandemic is, once again, compromising education as more schools cancel classes due to robust numbers of ill kids and staff.
Moses Lake Christian Academy is one of the latest K-12 institutions to pause in-person learning. The school announced plans to cancel classes on Jan. 20, Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 without the option for remote learning.
“Many of our students and staff are sick and providing quality remote learning would be difficult,” the school wrote on its social media page.
School administrators say the school will make up for the missed days on Friday, March 4th, Friday, March 18 and Monday, April 18.