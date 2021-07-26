MOSES LAKE — The City of Moses Lake is considering a possible extension of its water conservation program past Aug. 31 as above-average temperatures early in the summer continues to put a strain on the city’s water system.
The city council in 2018 approved the water conservation program, in effect from July 1 to Aug. 31 each year. The measure required residents to conserve water by only using water for irrigation purposes every other day.
During a June meeting, the city council requested staff to create an ordinance to consider extending the conservation months, from June through September.
“This year, Moses Lake is experiencing a rise in temperatures earlier in the summer creating pressures on the city’s capacity to maintain water reserves and supply the demand,” city officials sated. “It is expected this trend will continue for the foreseeable future.”
Under the ordinance, residential addresses with odd numbers are only allowed to irrigate, which includes watering lawns and washing vehicles, on odd-numbered days. Even numbered addresses can only do so on even-numbered days. Any property with irrigation meters two inches and larger are restricted to irrigate from midnight to 8 a.m. or on a schedule approved by the city.
The conservation requirements only pertain to properties on the city’s water system.
The city does has the ability to fine residents not following the watering schedule. After an initial warning, residents could be fined $100 for a second violation and $200 for a third.