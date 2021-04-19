MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake City Manager Allison Williams is hosting two informational workshops for anyone interested in running for a city council position.
The first workshop is at noon on Wednesday, April 28. The second workshop is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. The workshops will provide information on the role and commitments to serve on the city council, as well as required filing criteria for candidates.
To register for one of the workshops, call 509-764-3703 or email cityclerk@cityofml.com.
Four city council positions will be on the general election ballot in November: positions 1, 2, 4 and 5. Each position has a four-year term.
The online filing period for elected positions in Grant County opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 17.